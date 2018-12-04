Global Citizen and House of Mandela 'disturbed' by violence after festival
The organisers of the Global Citizen Festival have insisted that the safety of guests is "always of paramount importance" after scores of people were attacked outside the stadium on Sunday, December 2.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.