Human Rights Commission ‘deeply concerned’ by Vodacom looting
The SA Human Rights Commission has added its voice to the condemnation of the looting and vandalism of the Vodacom store at the Mall of the North in Polokwane.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.