Kelly and Chad's whirlwind romance has hogged headlines ever since they began flooding social media with loved up pictures.

At first fans thought that it was a PR stunt for the release of their single Dance Comigo but they've made it clear that they're besotted with each other.

While both Chad and Kelly made their apparent engagement Instagram official‚ they have been coy to release any further details.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE about the posts and being swept off her feet‚ Kelly declined to comment.

At the Feather Awards two weeks ago‚ Kelly and Chad stepped out at a public event together.

They couldn't keep their hands off and told TshisaLIVE that they were completely head over heels in love.

"Whuuu... nithanda izindaba but all I can say is we are very happy and we are here together and we love each other‚" Kelly said.