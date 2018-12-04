NPA, ANC in talks over Cala slaying

Two men accused of killing Sakhisizwe municipality chief whip Thanduxolo Nobhongoza are yet to appear in court after the NPA and ANC leaders were locked in a three-hour meeting discussing the case on Monday. Nobhongoza was shot dead on Thursday while walking to a neighbour’s home in Cala. The Hawks arrested two men aged 34 and 45 on Saturday on suspicion of murder.