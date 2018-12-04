Rape survivor seeks to inspire ‘victims’

Dutywa’s Apleni uses years of abuse by her father to help others

As the country observes 16 days of activism against women and child abuse, an Eastern Cape woman has shared her ordeal of being repeatedly raped by her father. Zizo Apleni from Dutywa, now 24, was just seven and in Grade 1 when her father, Nkosinathi Mqoboli, started raping her whenever her stepmother was not home.