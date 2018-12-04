Samwu holds Komani to ransom
Striking municipal workers want money set aside to pay Eskom
Komani is in a state of paralysis with striking Samwu workers demanding money set aside to pay Enoch Mgijima municipality’s outstanding Eskom bill. The union has forced the municipality, now under administration, to juggle two nasty scenarios: don’t pay Eskom and be plunged into darkness, or don’t pay Samwu and see all municipal offices and services shut down.
