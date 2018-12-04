Samwu strike leader ‘activates the thugs’
Councillors escorted out of city hall by heavily armed police
Samwu strikers rattled the doors outside a Buffalo City Metro special council meeting, causing panic inside.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.