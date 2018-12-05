Bhisho needs R70bn to build better schools
Education faces major infrastructure backlogs as budget allocation shrinks
The provincial department of education needs R70bn to address schools infrastructure challenges – up from R52bn in 2015.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.