Mzansi’s famous faces including Bridget Masinga‚ Portia Gumede and Ursula Chikane among others couldn’t hold in their anger sparked by billionaire Johann Rupert’s controversial comments about young black people.

During a sit down interview with Given Mkhari on Power FM the billionaire made some presumptuous things about the economic standing of the black youth‚ claiming that they never save and spend their money at Taboo‚ a popular Joburg clubband on BMWs.

Rupert said the early “downtrodden” generation of Afrikaners from which he was descended were “driven” and had raised themselves up by “studying like crazy and saving like crazy”.

“They didn’t go and buy BMWs and hang around at Taboo and The Sands all the time‚ okay?“

He added that he hasn’t seen leadership coming out of Given’s generation and he compared them to Steve Biko‚ who he reckons wouldn’t be found in Taboo.

“Remember‚ I met Steve Biko when he was in his twenties. And he wouldn’t have carried on in Taboo.”

Celebs came at him for “disrespecting” black people and particularly young black people.