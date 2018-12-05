The child's decomposed remains were found several weeks later in a park in Phoenix‚ a short distance from Ebrahim's family home.

With what is now ostensibly a fresh murder charge‚ Ebrahim has been remanded for seven days and is expected to apply for bail when he appears in court next week.

Prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay said that the state would strongly oppose bail‚ describing Louw's slaying as "premeditated".

Ebrahim cut a distressed figure when he appeared in the Durban regional court.

As he was led away‚ he exclaimed: ''This is not fair.''

During his first application for bail‚ the court heard that Ebrahim had slept in a shed on a foam mattress after becoming estranged from his family. He was working as a butcher at the time.

He entered Miguel's life as an acquaintance of the boy's mother‚ Raylene. The two worked at the same butchery.

He had lived with Miguel and his mother for two weeks before the two had an altercation.

When he was first arrested‚ he was found in possession of Miguel's original birth certificate‚ as well as Raylene's ID.

He will appear again in court on December 12.





