Cops hunt gang after KZN farm attack

Police are searching for a gang who attacked a farmer, his son and two of his workers near Glückstadt in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Nkosie Gwala said that the four had been busy tending cattle on Uitzig farm when they were approached by a group of men who feigned interest in buying livestock.

“After other customers left the farm, the gang drew firearms and ordered the victims to lie down and tied them up with ropes. While this was done they assaulted them with the butts of their firearms,” Gwala said.

“They demanded that the farmer hand over cash and frogmarched the man and his son into their farmhouse. The gang stole R10,500 cash, two cellphones, as well as a rifle and ammunition.”

Gwala said that the farmer’s son was seriously injured when one of the men stabbed him. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.