Eastern Cape losing war against HIV as youth ignore testing, safe sex
US consul-general Virginia Blaser has warned that the Eastern Cape continues to face an HIV epidemic of alarming proportions. The rate of infection is soaring despite interventions. Young people are being affected the most, said Blaser. She said US stats on HIV in 2018 revealed that 807,721 people in the Eastern Cape population are living with HIV.
