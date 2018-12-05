Hunger strike at city jail
Some prisoners refuse to eat, listing alleged human rights violations
Some prisoners at the East London Maximum Prison have embarked on a hunger strike over an alleged violation of human rights at the facility. The hunger strike comes after the inmates submitted a list of demands to prison bosses late last month, claiming that conditions at the facility made it almost impossible for offenders to be rehabilitated.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.