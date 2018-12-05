Lawyer ‘Bond’ Njoka back after 14 years

‘Bond’ contrite and glad to practise law again after long suspension

PREMIUM

Mpumelelo “Bond” Nyoka, once known for his penchant for designer clothes and an extravagant lifestyle, was readmitted as an attorney and conveyancer on Tuesday after a forced absence from the profession of 14 years. Nyoka was interdicted from practising in 2004 and struck from the roll in 2009 after stealing over R400,000 from his clients.