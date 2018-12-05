Loadshedding delays testimony of Jason Rohde's daughters
Jason Rohde‚ the businessman convicted of murdering his wife‚ arrived at the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday to listen to his daughters giving evidence in his sentencing proceedings.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.