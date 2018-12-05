A man who raped his mentally disabled cousin after a booze-fuelled traditional ceremony at his mother’s house has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

He claimed he was so drunk that he did not realise he was raping the 20-year-old woman.

The 28-year-old man from Joe Slovo township — who is not being named to protect the identity of his cousin — entered a plea agreement with the state and pleaded guilty to a charge of rape in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

In his plea‚ he claimed that on June 25 2016 he was expected to consume large amounts of alcohol “to be a man” during a cultural ceremony.

“I drank with my uncles and brothers. I do not usually drink this much‚” said the man.

After the ceremony was postponed to the next day‚ he continued drinking with his family until late that afternoon‚ when his grandmother gave him money and asked him to buy more beer.

“Because of the state I was in‚ I asked my sister to accompany me and she refused. [The cousin] instead tagged [along]. I felt I was staggering along and do not recall reaching‚ entering or going past any of the taverns.

“I woke up later that evening‚ still inebriated‚ where I was lying in a puddle of mud just off the verge of a road at a spot which was some distance beyond the taverns. I realised I must have passed out. When I came to my [senses]‚ I was with [the cousin]. My jeans were open at the waist and I was busy having sexual intercourse with her.”

- HeraldLIVE