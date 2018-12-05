A butcher by profession‚ Ebrahim was arrested several days after the boy disappeared in July. He was subsequently released on bail.

He appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday. As he stood in the dock wearing a bright blue shirt‚ he was told that his case has been transferred to a regional court.

But as soon as he attempted to leave the building‚ police detained the 43-year-old‚ informing him of his rights and placing him under arrest.