‘Stop the strike by tomorrow or else’

EC party leader Oscar Mabuyane lays down the law

By Zine George Tembile Sgqolana and Mamela Ndamase - 05 December 2018

The ANC has issued a warning to BCM: “Resolve this impasse with workers by Friday, or we come and take over.”

