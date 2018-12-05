Two initiates die in BCM, bringing toll to nine

Two initiates have died in the Buffalo City Metro in the last 24 hours bringing the initiate death toll in the province to nine since the beginning of summer initiation season. The latest incident happened this morning in Amalinda when an 18-year-old was burnt alive after his hut caught alight on Wednesday, BCM circumcision cordinator Mbulelo Matayo confirmed.