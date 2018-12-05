Two more initiates die, bringing toll to nine
The initiation death toll has risen to nine following the death of two initiates in East London on Tuesday and Wednesday. Esona Mgidlalana, 18, was burnt to death when his initiation hut caught alight on Wednesday at around 4am in Amalinda. Liyema Libazi, 18, died in Mdantsane outside East London on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.