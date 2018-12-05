Two more initiates die, bringing toll to nine

The initiation death toll has risen to nine following the death of two initiates in East London on Tuesday and Wednesday. Esona Mgidlalana, 18, was burnt to death when his initiation hut caught alight on Wednesday at around 4am in Amalinda. Liyema Libazi, 18, died in Mdantsane outside East London on Tuesday.