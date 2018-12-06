From packing water bottles‚ playing music loudly in their cars and drinking a few beers while waiting for their turn at the fuel pump‚ motorists across Harare have found ways to pass time as they spend hours in queues at service stations.

At Newlands shopping centre in the Zimbabwean capital‚ where there are four fuel stations‚ a man who identified himself only as Tarisai said he had taken turns with his son to queue.

The fuel stations at the shopping centre from time to time receive deliveries‚ but ration supplies to the general motoring public to also ensure adequate supplies for their account holders.

The account holders are motorists that usually pay in advance and in hard currency for fuel and then draw down fuel from their account balance. They also enjoy first preference when fuel is delivered.

“It was for more than four hours‚ but we finally managed to fill up my car‚” said Tarisai as he set off for his home.

He had just brought supper for his son.

The Engen service station began selling petrol to motorists late on Monday from around 6pm and continued doing so into the early hours of Tuesday‚ before it closed.

A fuel attendant said it was too early to claim that the fuel situation had normalised.