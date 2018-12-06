News

Don't be fooled by false information about load-shedding

By Staff Reporter - 06 December 2018
Messages with false information about load-shedding have been doing the rounds.

One‚ which claims to be from Eskom‚ suggests that there will be no electricity in the country on Thursday from 6am to 12pm.

In a statement subsequently shared on Twitter‚ Eskom said these messages are "false and misleading".

Eskom explained that load-shedding is a "measure of last resort" to "stabilise the system" and avoid a "total blackout". It is controlled and managed "on a rotational basis" for periods of between two and four hours at a time.

Eskom has confirmed that load-shedding will be implemented today from 9am to 10pm "due to a shortage of capacity."

