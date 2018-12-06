Inmates hospitalised after fire broke out
Five inmates at the East London Maximum Security Prison were taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation on Tuesday evening following a day of turmoil at the facility.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.