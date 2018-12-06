Murder accused sangoma claims he confessed under duress
The sangoma accused of slaughtering and dismembered a teenage schoolgirl objected to the admissibility of his purported confession, saying that he was coached by arresting police officers and was under duress when making the statement incriminating himself. The Mthatha High Court sitting in Mbizana is hearing the trial where the local sangoma, Olwethu Mbalwa, 31, who stands accused of the muti-killing and body parts harvesting of an AB Tshayingca High Grade 10 pupil Sinoyolo Mgaga, 17, who was ...
