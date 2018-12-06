R200m for BCM to end the strike
Mayor thanks metro ratepayers, says he knows it comes from their pockets
The brutal three-week Samwu strike against Buffalo City Metro is over – but at a cost of R200m, executive mayor Xola Pakati announced late on Thursday night.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.