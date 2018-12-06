R20m taken in 41 Eastern Cape in-transit heists

More than R20-million was stolen in 41 cash-in-transit hits in the Eastern Cape between July 2017 and 2018, according to the Hawks. One of those robberies was foiled, MPLs sitting on the portfolio committee of the Office of The Premier in Bhisho heard on Wednesday. Twenty of the robberies were in Mthatha, with thugs getting away with R9m in a single hit on a G4S van.