R20m taken in 41 Eastern Cape in-transit heists
More than R20-million was stolen in 41 cash-in-transit hits in the Eastern Cape between July 2017 and 2018, according to the Hawks. One of those robberies was foiled, MPLs sitting on the portfolio committee of the Office of The Premier in Bhisho heard on Wednesday. Twenty of the robberies were in Mthatha, with thugs getting away with R9m in a single hit on a G4S van.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.