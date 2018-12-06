WATCH | Somizi‚ Abigail Kubeka & others remake Johnny Clegg's 'The Crossing'
Fifty of Mzansi's most talented artists‚ including Somizi‚ Abigail Kubeka‚ Dorothy Masuka and Judith Sephuma have added their voice to a tribute song for veteran Johnny Clegg.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.