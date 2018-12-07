BCM strike's R10k proposal, Komani rampage continues
Enoch Mgijima bosses’ tardiness costs city as workers run amok waiting for meeting
Samwu strikers went on another rampage trashing Komani on Thursday, while in BCM the union was cutting a deal for a R10,000 payout. The total cost of the payout will be in the vicinity of R50m. As protests intensified in Komani with flaming tyres, and bins and bags being kicked over and their contents strewn through the CBD, in BCM negotiations to end the strike went at a rapid pace after three weeks of infrastructure arson, intimidation, unruly behaviour, destruction, littering and no rubbish ...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.