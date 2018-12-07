Close to 70‚000 police officers will be promoted over the next three years‚ something police minister Bheki Cele said was long overdue.

But‚ the minister said‚ this was not a quick fix to the top.

Speaking to media in Cape Town on Thursday‚ after the SAPS 2018/19 budget vote was tabled‚ Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole‚ said the first phase of the post regrades would see 28‚000 officers being promoted. The remaining women and men in blue were to be promoted in the following two financial years.

“In three years‚ they would all have been finalised and thereafter go into a normal cycle of promotion. We’ll try hard not to have this kind of situation where people are stagnant and don’t grow‚” said Cele.

In total‚ according to a press release issued by the SA Government News Agency‚ 69‚219 members within grades five and seven were long overdue for progression considerations.