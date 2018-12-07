The Durban woman who was missing for several hours after a dramatic abduction on Friday morning is safe in police custody.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed that Marta Rubilar‚ 54‚ was found alive and was safe at a police station.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics were on their way to the woman about 10.30 on Friday morning to “see if she required medical attention“.

Rubilar was hijacked and kidnapped by a gang of men outside her place of work in Powell Road shortly after 7am.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that police and private security personnel had flooded the area in search of the woman.

Footage of her kidnapping‚ which shows her being bundled into her car‚ has been widely circulated on social media.

Earlier‚ Van Reenen condemned members of the public for sharing fake news on the search‚ saying it was hampering the investigation.

“We must caution people about sharing unverified reports‚” he said.