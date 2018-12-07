EL choir stuns audience

Eastern Cape champions Stirling Primary chamber choir are heading for national glory at the the Kyknet Sing in Harmonie competition in 2019 at the Gold Reef city in Johannesburg.

The 35-member chamber choir became provincial champions in in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Music teacher and choir mistress Nomagugu Makhathini said: “We went to the (provincial) regional rounds last term in Makhanda and won. We proceeded to the provincial rounds in PE and won. We will now represent the Eastern Cape in the national rounds to be held next year.”

She said: “I am very excited. The children and I have been working very hard.

“It really is nice to work towards something and be able to see the results.”

“I am thankful to the school. They have been very supportive from organising fundraisers to the teachers allowing the children to leave classes for extra singing lessons. The parents played a big role in bringing the children for lessons and for paying for the trips as well.”

Headmaster Peter Johnson said: “The choir has had a fantastic year.

“This has been the cherry on top. We are truly grateful.

“We are grateful to work with colleagues who give it their all because the children benefit a lot from the hard work that teachers put in.”

Sandra Murray, head of the Stirling music department said: “The decision to take part in this competition has been most rewarding. Mrs Makhathini and Mrs Khan and the singers spent many hours perfecting the pieces and becoming a vibrant and disciplined group.”

Murray said their winning performance in Port Elizabeth simply took the audience’s breath away.”

“The competition from choirs from as far as afield as George, Riversdale, and Jeffreys Bay was very impressive; this made winning a real triumph for us.”