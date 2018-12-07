News

Gcuwa level up, majority of other dams emptier

Heatwave, drought taking its toll as demand increases throughout the country

By Tyler Riddin - 07 December 2018

While most dam levels have gone down, the Gcuwa Dam which supplies Butterworth went up 3% to 81.2% when compared to October.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
Durban woman found alive after hijack video goes viral
X