Mthatha adds one more flight
From Monday, flying from Mthatha to Johannesburg will cost between R480 and R1,200 a single trip. There will now be two airlines operating on the Johannesburg to Mthatha route, with SA Express added on. This was announced by Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana on Thursday when she said that SA Express would also service the route.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.