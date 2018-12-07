Mystery surrounds cause of blazes in Tarkastad

PREMIUM

A Tarkastad shop and part of a bank in Tarkstad town burnt down on Friday morning. The witnesses don’t know what might have caused the fire.One of the witnesses Sienie Niehaus said she has no knowledge of what caused the fire but by the time they got into the shop at 3.30am the fire had spread to the top part of the bank where there is a flat.