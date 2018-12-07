Nissan is recalling 150,000 cars due to improper checks

Nissan Friday announced plans to recall approximately 150,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn. "Nissan has recently found several non-conformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgements during the inspection process," the company said in a statement, adding it would "promptly" recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.