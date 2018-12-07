News

WATCH | Foiled! Joburg driver outwits would-be hijackers in high-speed escape

By TimesLIVE - 07 December 2018

It probably seemed like the perfect plan, and then it all fell apart for a gang of would-be hijackers.

CCTV footage has emerged of the gang’s foiled attempt to hijack a vehicle in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

In the video, a white sedan is seen driving down an empty road. It suddenly stops, then slowly reverses back. Three men leap out of the car and head to the entrance of a property, while their getaway vehicle starts to do a u-turn.

That’s when it all goes wrong.

Their "victim" reverses at high speed out of the driveway, sending the gang scrambling. Barely pausing, the vehicle shoots down the road, colliding with the getaway car and keeps on going. 

Their plan foiled, the gangsters jump back into their damaged car and drive off.

WATCH | Durban woman found alive after hijack video goes viral

The Durban woman who was missing for several hours after a dramatic abduction on Friday morning is safe in police custody. Sources close to the ...
News
3 hours ago

Injured suspect arrested after hijacking, accident

A suspected hijacker was arrested following an accident involving three vehicles in Target Kloof, Walmer on Friday morning. Four people, one of them ...
News
27 days ago

Police rescue hijack victim from boot of car

A 60-year-old driver who was hijacked and locked in the boot of his car by hitch-hikers was rescued by Port Elizabeth police on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
Durban woman found alive after hijack video goes viral
X