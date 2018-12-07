WATCH | Foiled! Joburg driver outwits would-be hijackers in high-speed escape

It probably seemed like the perfect plan, and then it all fell apart for a gang of would-be hijackers.

CCTV footage has emerged of the gang’s foiled attempt to hijack a vehicle in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

In the video, a white sedan is seen driving down an empty road. It suddenly stops, then slowly reverses back. Three men leap out of the car and head to the entrance of a property, while their getaway vehicle starts to do a u-turn.

That’s when it all goes wrong.

Their "victim" reverses at high speed out of the driveway, sending the gang scrambling. Barely pausing, the vehicle shoots down the road, colliding with the getaway car and keeps on going.

Their plan foiled, the gangsters jump back into their damaged car and drive off.