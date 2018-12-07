WATCH | Police searching for Durban woman abducted in hijacking
Police and security personnel are searching for a 54-year-old woman who was abducted in a hijacking in Morningside‚ Durban‚ on Friday‚ December 7 2018.
Marshall Security spokesman Kyle van Reenan said they had responded to the incident in Powell Road shortly after 7am.
“It would appear that a woman was accosted by a group of armed men and stripped of her valuables‚ before being pushed into her own car‚” he said.
Police and security personal are scrambling to find a 54-year-old woman who was abducted in a hijacking in Morningside @TimesLIVE #DBNHijacking pic.twitter.com/lpBsZbTlVt— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) December 7, 2018
“Police and Marshall Security are busy searching the area.”
Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were responding to the incident.
This is a developing story.