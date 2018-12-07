WATCH | Police searching for Durban woman abducted in hijacking

News

By jeff wicks - 07 December 2018
A Morningside, Durban, woman was abducted in a hijacking on Friday
Police and security personnel are searching for a 54-year-old woman who was abducted in a hijacking in Morningside‚ Durban‚ on Friday‚ December 7 2018.

Marshall Security spokesman Kyle van Reenan said they had responded to the incident in Powell Road shortly after 7am.

“It would appear that a woman was accosted by a group of armed men and stripped of her valuables‚ before being pushed into her own car‚” he said.

“Police and Marshall Security are busy searching the area.”

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were responding to the incident.

This is a developing story.

 

 

