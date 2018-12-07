Police and security personnel are searching for a 54-year-old woman who was abducted in a hijacking in Morningside‚ Durban‚ on Friday‚ December 7 2018.

Marshall Security spokesman Kyle van Reenan said they had responded to the incident in Powell Road shortly after 7am.

“It would appear that a woman was accosted by a group of armed men and stripped of her valuables‚ before being pushed into her own car‚” he said.