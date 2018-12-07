WEATHER | Partly cloudy but warm day for Eastern Cape
East London heads into the weekend with a partly cloudy to cloudy day, which will see thundershowers. The maximum temperature for Friday will reach 26°C.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.