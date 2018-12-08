Bail denied for four accused

Four Duncan Village men facing four counts of armed business robbery were denied bail on Friday amid fears they may continue with a crime spree. East London bail court magistrate Joel Cesar denied bail to Dumisani Ntsengu, 27, Monwabisi Bengwa, 50, Lindikhaya Jadi, 34, and Zukile Yedwa, 34, who are accused of terrorising a number of businesses across East London in recent months.