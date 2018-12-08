‘Butchery 3’ to magistrate’s decision

Three armed robbery suspects, who were denied bail in August after being arrested in connection with a foiled robbery at an East London butchery, are hoping the Grahamstown High Court will overturn a decision to deny them bail. Warren Isaacs, Alpercino “Cino” Shearer and Shirley Gunuza, represented by advocate Mike Maseti, will on December 11 ask the judge to overturn magistrate Joel Cesar’s decision to deny his clients bail.