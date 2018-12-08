Durban taxi crash leaves multiple passengers injured
Emergency services had to use the jaws of life to free passengers trapped in a taxi, which crashed outside Durban on Saturday.
Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were dispatched to the M1 and N2 interchange, near Chatsworth - south of the city - to attend to multiple injuries.
It appears the taxi crashed into a bakkie, which overturned.
"Multiple people have been injured and one person is entrapped in the wreckage. The fire department is using the jaws of life to free them."
Jamieson said advance life support paramedics were still working to stabilise the trapped passengers.