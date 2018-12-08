Former Western Cape ANC leader Marius Fransman to be prosecuted for alleged sexual assault

The National Prosecuting Authority has decided to prosecute former Western Cape ANC leader Marius Fransman for alleged sexual assault.

The complainant, Louisa Wynand, was informed of the decision on Friday, according to her spokesperson, Gavin Prins.

Phaladi Shuping, the prosecution spokesman in the Northern Cape, told TimesLIVE: "On Friday, the NPA informed the complaint of their intention to prosecute Mr Marius Fransman for an alleged sexual offence that apparently took place in January 2016. Mr Fransman was also informed.

"A court date has not yet been set because the prosecution is still working on the process of centralisation, for all the charges to be prosecuted in Kimberley."

Fransman did not respond to phone calls or text messages on Saturday.