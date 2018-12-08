Madikizela promises to deliver at least 3,000 RDP title deeds
Newly-appointed human settlements MEC Babalo Madikizela has promised to deliver at least 3,000 title deeds to RDP house beneficiaries by March. In an interview with the Daily Dispatch, Madikizela said the department was doing its best to meet targets before the end of the financial year. The department has in recent years come under heavy criticism because of the delay in handing out title deeds to beneficiaries.
