Manhunt for suspects who gunned down man outside mosque

By TimesLIVE - 08 December 2018
Police manhunt for two men who shot a man dead outside a Springs mosque on Friday.
Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a 30-year-old man who was gunned down outside a mosque in Springs on Johannesburg’s East Rand on Friday afternoon.

“It is alleged that the victim had just came out of the mosque and got into his car. While reversing he was accosted by two suspects who shot at him several times before fleeing the scene in a silver VW Polo.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he later died. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” police said.

The incident occurred at about 1.30pm on Friday.

“Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help arrest the suspects or help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

