New traditional leader welcomed
Eastern Cape traditional leaders have welcomed the appointment of Nkosi Thandabantu Ntabozuko Gwebindlala as the new deputy director-general for the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs. His appointment was announced by Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa at the Eastern Cape traditional leaders summit at the Mpekweni Beach Resort near Port Alfred last week.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.