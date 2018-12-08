Suspects held after hit on chief whip
Cele sends out warning after pair’s arrest in Nobhongoza murder case
Police minister Bheki Cele announced that a traffic officer and his daughter are among the four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Cala ANC chief whip Mxolisi Nobhongoza nine days ago. Cele broke the news to hundreds of people attending the launch of a new traditional policing concept at Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale on Friday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.