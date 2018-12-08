News

Suspects held after hit on chief whip

Cele sends out warning after pair’s arrest in Nobhongoza murder case

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 08 December 2018

Police minister Bheki Cele announced that a traffic officer and his daughter are among the four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Cala ANC chief whip Mxolisi Nobhongoza nine days ago. Cele broke the news to hundreds of people attending the launch of a new traditional policing concept at Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale on Friday.

