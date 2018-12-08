Two killed in drive-by shooting outside matric ball on Cape Flats

Two men were shot dead in a drive-by shooting outside a Cape Town high school’s matric ball on Friday.

The shooting happened outside Barron’s Estate in Philippi, a function venue that was hosting the matric ball.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said the victims were men aged 34 and 41 who were dropping off one of the pupils attending the ball.

“As they left the venue they were shot at by an unknown male who fired several shots at the deceased's vehicle. The two males died on the scene,” he said.

Crime scene experts were on the scene and detectives were “investigating all possibilities. Currently the motive is subject of the police investigation”.

TimesLIVE sources said one of the victims was a leader of the Americans gang in the Mitchells Plain area.

Video of the aftermath of the incident showed several bullet holes in the driver’s door window of a blue VW Golf.

The day before the shooting, six arrests were made in a series of Cape Flats raids by the police anti-gang unit.

The raids also netted guns, ammunition, drugs and cash, said Van Wyk.