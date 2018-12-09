Burns ward gets makeover
Trust brightens lives of victims with a splash of colour, cartoon characters
The burns ward at Frere Hospital has received a major facelift, transforming it into a more child-friendly environment with splashes of colour to even put a smile on an adult’s face. The upgrades are set to provide a more comfortable stay for victims. This is thanks to close to half a million rand that was injected into renovating the ward by the Eyabantwana Children’s Trust.
