China summons US ambassador over Huawei arrest

China summoned the US ambassador on Sunday to protest the "extremely bad" arrest of telecom giant Huawei's CFO in Canada and demand that the United States drop its extradition request.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who faces US fraud charges related to sanctions-breaking dealings with Iran, has infuriated Beijing, stoking tensions amid a trade war truce between China and the US.

Meng - the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, a former engineer in China's People's Liberation Army - is in custody as she awaits a Canadian court's decision on bail on Monday.

Vice-foreign minister Le Yucheng summoned US ambassador Terry Branstad one day after he called in Canadian envoy John McCallum to voice China's displeasure.

"Le Yucheng pointed out that the US side has seriously violated the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, and the nature of the violation is extremely bad," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes this and strongly urges the US to attach great importance to China's solemn and just position," it said.