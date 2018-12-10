Detained EL teen’s family still in the dark
Niemand, 19, has been in Chinese detention centre for more than a month
East London teen Tristan-Lee Niemand has been held in a Chinese detention centre for almost a month, and according to family waiting back home for news, she has yet to see anyone from the South African government. Niemand, 19, had never left SA before boarding a plane to China last month. She was arrested, allegedly for having the incorrect visa to teach English in the Chinese city of Nanjing.
