Detained EL teen’s family still in the dark

Niemand, 19, has been in Chinese detention centre for more than a month

East London teen Tristan-Lee Niemand has been held in a Chinese detention centre for almost a month, and according to family waiting back home for news, she has yet to see anyone from the South African government. Niemand, 19, had never left SA before boarding a plane to China last month. She was arrested, allegedly for having the incorrect visa to teach English in the Chinese city of Nanjing.